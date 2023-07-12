Reviews
QNewsHub
Medicine
PRO
QNewsHub
News That Matters
Go
Search
Business
Is big business really getting too big?
July 13, 2023
GOVERNMENTS ARE at war with big business. In June Joe Biden, America’s president, spoke for many politicians the world over when...
Startup & Funding
Artificial Intelligence Powers A New Era In Construction
July 12, 2023
Artificial Intelligence is quickly becoming an integral tool in various industries. But have you ever thought about how it can reshape...
Entrepreneurs
Council Post: 10 Legal Considerations To Make When You Start Your First Business
July 12, 2023
Of all the considerations an entrepreneur has to make when starting a business—what to name it, how to price the...
Business
Foxconn: ‘Foxconn looking to set up 4-5 semiconductor fabrication lines in India’ – Times of India
July 12, 2023
NEW DELHI: Global technology giant Foxconn has expressed its intention to establish four to five semiconductor fabrication lines in India, the...
Science
Science
Salinity changes threatening marine ecosystems
July 13, 2023
A groundbreaking study published today reveals the critical yet severely understudied factor of salinity changes in ocean and coastlines caused by...
Science
Whale of a debate put to rest
July 11, 2023
Science
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
July 9, 2023
Science
Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows
July 8, 2023
Technology
Technology
Record-breaking number of qubits entangled in a quantum computer
July 12, 2023
A...
Technology
Revolutionary self-sensing electric artificial muscles
July 11, 2023
Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have made groundbreaking advancements in bionics with the development of a new electric variable-stiffness...
Technology
HCA Healthcare patient data stolen and for sale by hackers
July 11, 2023
Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, speaks about Covid-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., April...
Technology
Climate change challenges hydropower-dependent Austria
July 9, 2023
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘Borderlands’ Movie: Craig Mazin Says He’s ‘Not a Credited Writer’ and Reports of Pseudonym Credit Are ‘False’
July 13, 2023
Though it was at one point reported that the most recent draft of Lionsgate’s “Borderlands” movie had been co-written by Craig...
Entertainment
Classic Indian Films ‘Mili,’ ‘Koshish’ and ‘Bawarchi’ to Get Remakes (EXCLUSIVE)
July 12, 2023
Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions have teamed to remake 1970s Hindi-language Indian classics “Mili,” “Koshish” and “Bawarchi” that were...
Entertainment
Fans Think Charity Lawson & Her Final Pick Just Spoiled Her ‘Bachelorette’ Ending
July 11, 2023
Heavy "The Bachelorette" Charity Lawson may have revealed a big spoiler recently. Charity Lawson is looking for love this summer on “The Bachelorette,”...
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Don’t Travel To Himachal Pradesh’ Amid Rain Fury, Vivek Agnihotri Prays For HP – News18
July 10, 2023
Kangana Ranaut urges fans to not visit Himachal Pradesh amid rain fury. Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri took to their respective...
