Business
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Run For Arkansas Governor
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
0
Topline Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary in the Trump administration, announced on Monday she will be running for Arkansas Governor,...
Entrepreneurs
Council Post: Navigating Google E-A-T For SEO Success In 2021
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
0
By Matt Bertram, Enterprise Seo Consultant at EWR Digital, and co-host of the SEO podcast "The Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing."...
Startup & Funding
Council Post: Public Relations: Understanding Its Significance And Getting Started
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
0
Liana Zavo is the Founder & CEO of ZavoMedia Group a NYC-based full service public relations, and digital marketing agency. getty...
Business
New Algorithms Could Reduce Racial Disparities in Health Care
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
0
Researchers trying to improve healthcare with artificial intelligence usually subject their algorithms to a form of machine med school. Software...
Science
Science
New skull of tube-crested dinosaur reveals evolution of bizarre crest
Tanushree Jain
-
January 25, 2021
0
Science
Sun-Loving Bacteria May Be Accelerating Glacial Melting
Tanushree Jain
-
January 25, 2021
0
Photograph: Sasha LeidmanMixed in with this grit and melted ice are the cyanobacteria, which run on sunlight. As a cryoconite hole...
Science
Nuclear war could trigger big El Nino and decrease seafood
Tanushree Jain
-
January 25, 2021
0
Science
Nanomedicine’s ‘crown’ is ready for its close up
Tanushree Jain
-
January 25, 2021
0
Technology
Technology
Republic Day 2021: Twitter comes with new emoji to reflect patriotism
Aman Desai
-
January 25, 2021
0
As Indians across the world gear up to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, Twitter on Monday announced the launch of a...
Technology
The SPAC boom could rescue digital publishers like Buzzfeed and Vice from despair
Aman Desai
-
January 25, 2021
0
Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of Buzzfeed; co-founder of the Huffington PostCourtsy of Ebru Yildiz/NPRDigital media companies are ready for their...
Technology
WhatsApp Treating Indian Users Differently From Europeans A Matter of Concern: Centre to Delhi HC
Aman Desai
-
January 25, 2021
0
New Delhi: The central government on Monday...
Technology
US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising: survey
Aman Desai
-
January 25, 2021
0
Entertainment
Entertainment
Anheuser-Busch Pulls Budweiser From Super Bowl Ad Lineup
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
0
The King of Beers is stepping away from one of its most prominent thrones. Beverage giant Anheuser-Busch InBev is benching Super Bowl...
Entertainment
BAFTA Extends Awards Eligibility Period Through 2021 Calendar Year
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
0
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has extended its eligibility period for the 2021 Film Awards. On Monday, BAFTA’s...
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in new photoshoot, see pics
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
0
Entertainment
Fremantle, Ukraine, 1+1 Settle Dispute Over ‘Masked Singer’ Adaptation
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
0
A dispute over a “Masked Singer” adaptation between Fremantle, Ukrainian broadcaster Ukraine and its local competitor 1+1 Media has finally been...
