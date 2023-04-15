Reviews
Business
How To Watch SpaceX’s Starship Launch And Circle The Earth
April 17, 2023
SpaceX plans to launch Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, from Starbase in Texas on Monday morning. And if you...
Entrepreneurs
Why Leaders Need To Focus On DEI Efforts Now More Than Ever
April 16, 2023
Equal employment and affirmative action laws enacted during the tumultuous 1960s are the roots of today’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives....
Startup & Funding
This Week In Small Business Tech: Apple’s PC Sales Plunge
April 16, 2023
Here are five things in tech that happened this week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them? 1 –...
Startup & Funding
Farallon steps up activism at biotech company Exelixis. Here’s what could happen next
April 15, 2023
Adene Sanchez | E+ | Getty ImagesCompany: Exelixis (EXEL)Business: Exelixis, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization...
Science
Science
The spiky shape of sunflower pollen may clear bee guts of parasite
April 16, 2023
The...
Science
How to watch the Lyrids meteor shower between 15 and 29 April
April 15, 2023
The...
Science
Physics confirms the best way to make a playground swing go higher
April 14, 2023
Whether...
Science
Oldest bat skeletons ever found described from Wyoming fossils: 52-million-year-old fossils support idea that bats diversified rapidly on multiple continents during the Eocene
April 13, 2023
Scientists have described a new species of bat based on the oldest bat skeletons ever recovered. The study on the extinct...
Technology
Technology
US military is testing high-speed driverless vehicles on rough terrain
April 16, 2023
A...
Technology
Amazon’s worker safety hazards come under fire from regulators and the DOJ
April 15, 2023
For years, Amazon warehouse staffers have complained about unsafe working conditions and the injury risks they face when rushing to fill...
Technology
Boeing shares dive on latest 737 MAX issue
April 14, 2023
Technology
ChatGPT may be able to predict stock movements, finance professor shows
April 14, 2023
Alejandro Lopez-Lira, a finance professor at the University of Florida, says that large language models may be useful when forecasting stock...
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘Love Is Blind’ (and Late) as Netflix’s First Live Reunion Show Is Delayed
April 17, 2023
Love Is Blind, and apparently sometimes very, very late. A first-of-its-kind live reunion special for Season four of the hit...
Entertainment
Bruce Springsteen Day to Take Place in New Jersey in September
April 16, 2023
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared Sept. 23 Bruce Springsteen Day, which also happens to be the musician’s birthday,...
Entertainment
‘The Porter,’ ‘Sort Of’ and Clement Virgo’s ‘Brother’ Lead 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
April 15, 2023
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has named its batch of 2023 film and TV winners ahead of Sunday night’s...
Entertainment
Glen Powell in Talks to Star in Universal’s ‘Twister’ Sequel Opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones
April 14, 2023
Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s “Twisters,” a sequel to 1996’s...
