Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
Hear Startup Alley companies pitch expert VC judges on the next episode of Extra Crunch Live – TechCrunch
July 24, 2021
We know how much you love a good startup pitch-off. Who doesn’t? It combines the thrill of live, high-stakes entertainment with...
Entrepreneurs
Building An Oat Milk And Coffee Brand With Funk And The Planet In Mind
July 24, 2021
Minor Figures expands its oat milk offering in the US. Minor Figures / @feel_good_foods Oat milk...
Business
I Know A Woman Music Collective Provides Home For Female Creatives
July 23, 2021
I Know a Woman's Jessica Farren, founder Twinnie Lee Moore, co-founder Summer Overstreet and Marissa ... Lipar ...
Entrepreneurs
Covid-19 Has Reshaped The Healthcare Startup Space
July 23, 2021
Startups are shifting strategies to take advantage of new opportunities brought by the pandemic getty While...
Science
Science
Sharks, lies, and videotape: Scientists document many problems with Shark Week, marine biology’s biggest stage
July 24, 2021
Science
Planetary nebulae in distant galaxies
July 23, 2021
Science
Gaming graphics card allows faster, more precise control of fusion energy experiments
July 22, 2021
Science
Llama ‘nanobodies’ could hold key to preventing deadly post-transplant infection
July 22, 2021
Technology
Technology
Plans for largest US solar field north of Vegas scrapped
July 24, 2021
Technology
DeepMind and EMBL release the most complete database of predicted 3D structures of human proteins
July 23, 2021
DeepMind today announced its partnership with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Europe's flagship laboratory for the life sciences, to make...
Technology
5 Tips to Make Better Photos on Your Smartphone
July 23, 2021
In the past, photography skills and picture quality were largely dependent on the type of camera that you used. While DSLRs...
Technology
Didi shares drop on report China is planning unprecedented penalties
July 23, 2021
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi came under pressure again on Thursday amid a report that Beijing is considering harsh penalties from a...
Entertainment
Entertainment
New Lifetime Movie ‘Switched Before Birth’ Inspired By True Stories
July 22, 2021
Getty Lifetime has announced a new movie "Switched Before Birth", inspired by the experiences of actual couples. A new Lifetime movie coming this...
Entertainment
Kaitlynn Carter Reveals Why She Had to Pretend She Wasn’t Pregnant on ‘The Hills’
July 22, 2021
Getty Kaitlynn Carter attends a private event with the cast of MTV's "The Hills" hosted by Cure Addiction Now & The Red...
Entertainment
Why Some of ‘The Hills’ Cast Members Don’t Like Mike Sorrentino
July 22, 2021
Getty Mike Sorrentino and Spencer Pratt There is no love lost between stars from “The Hills” and “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation”...
Entertainment
Pros and Cons of Dating Apps
July 22, 2021
The latest relationship trend is to hook up with someone virtually. This need has sparked the flooding of dating apps. Some...
