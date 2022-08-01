Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
Mark Zuckerberg Just Raised Prices on the Quest 2. It’s How You Know the Metaverse Isn’t Coming Any Time Soon
August 1, 2022
It's been a tough few weeks for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company announced its first-ever...
Business
Apple already sold everyone an iPhone. Now what?
July 31, 2022
Fifteen years after its launch, the iPhone “continues to change the world”, said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, as the company...
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur vs. Business Owner: A Comparison
July 29, 2022
For a lot of people, entrepreneurs and business owners are the same. Indeed, very few even think about entrepreneur vs. business...
Startup & Funding
Indonesia’s IDEAL takes the pain out of applying for mortgages – TechCrunch
July 27, 2022
Applying for mortgages is often a time-consuming and disorganized process, with reams of manual paperwork required. Based in Jakarta, IDEAL simplifies...
Science
Science
4 Metrics Used to Measure the Performance of a Health Plan
July 29, 2022
HEDIS or Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set is used by individuals and employers to measure the quality of a health...
Science
Risk of mortality lower among adults who exercise 2-4 times per week: Study – Times of India
July 28, 2022
WASHINGTON: In a study involving more than 100,000 participants and a 30-year follow-up period, it was discovered that persons who engage...
Science
Wildfire Smoke Is Terrible for You. But What Does It Do to Cows?
July 26, 2022
Other animals on the farm, too, may be vulnerable to wildfire smoke. Horses have massive lungs—the animals are born to run...
Science
‘IcePic’ algorithm outperforms humans in predicting ice crystal formation
July 26, 2022
Technology
Technology
What is the Main Difference in Approach Between SOC 2 and ISO 27001?
July 31, 2022
There are a few key differences between SOC 2 and ISO 27001. SOC 2 focuses on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality,...
Technology
New smartphone clip-on can detect Zika virus in blood samples
July 30, 2022
As seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, detection methods that are rapid, simple, accurate, and sensitive are vital for detecting viral pathogens...
Technology
The Technology Behind Online Games
July 28, 2022
We live in an age of increasing digitalization, with more and more of what we know and love being uploaded onto...
Technology
What Are the Positive Effects of Esports?
July 27, 2022
For some people, the words ‘esports’ and ‘benefits’ simply don’t match. Esports are often associated with addictive behavior, spoilt eyesight, laziness,...
Entertainment
Entertainment
National Mountain Climbing Day 2022: 5 Rock Climbing Destinations In India For Enthralling Experience
August 1, 2022
NATIONAL MOUNTAIN CLIMBING DAY 2022: Mountains, which define the natural borders of nations, offer solace and rejuvenation to travellers. A step...
Entertainment
3 Most Famous Football Stadiums to Have Hosted Greyhound Racing
July 31, 2022
One of the real benefits of greyhound racing, and a reason that it’s such a popular sport, is that you don’t...
Entertainment
Discover the Taste of Florida!
July 29, 2022
Traveling and eating: are there any two greater pleasures in life? Anyone who disagrees must not be planning their holidays right...
Entertainment
Ryan Gosling to Return for ‘The Gray Man’ Sequel as Netflix Also Announces Separate Spin-Off Film
July 26, 2022
While Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan’s leading characters in Netflix’s The Gray Man had their own CIA-rooted operations, the streaming giant...
