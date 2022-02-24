Reviews
QNewsHub
Medicine
PRO
QNewsHub
News That Matters
Go
Search
February 25, 2022
February 25, 2022
February 25, 2022
February 25, 2022
Singapore-based micromobility startup Beam secures $93M Series B, enters new markets – TechCrunch
February 25, 2022
Beam, a Singaporean shared micromobility operator, announced today that it has raised $93 million in a Series B round to accelerate...
Business
EU Approves ‘Massive’ Sanctions On Russian Banks And Imports Following Ukraine Invasion
February 25, 2022
Topline The European Union agreed early Friday morning to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia’s banks and energy industry, the latest Western...
Business
Shares of EV start-up Nikola surge on earnings beat, plans to generate revenue in 2022
February 25, 2022
San Pedro, CA - December 17: The first two zero-emissions electric trucks, from an order of 100 vehicles, delivered from the...
Startup & Funding
Satellite imagery shows Russian attack on Ukraine from space
February 25, 2022
Satellite imagery of the Chuhuiv Airbase outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 21, 2022.Planet Labs PBCSatellite imagery gives another perspective on...
Science
Science
Slug poo helps mushrooms start new colonies by spreading spores
February 24, 2022
Science
New software speeds up process of directed evolution to produce proteins
February 24, 2022
Science
Researchers establish advanced high-resolution microscopy system to visualize bone remodeling
February 24, 2022
Science
A Rape Survivor Gave Police Her DNA. They Linked Her to Another Crime
February 24, 2022
In 2016, a rape survivor voluntarily provided her DNA to San Francisco law enforcement officers so that her attacker might be...
Technology
Technology
Patreon suspends donation page for nonprofit giving body armor to Ukrainian army
February 25, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen stand on the north of Kyiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling for control...
Technology
New understanding of complex catalysis advances catalyst design
February 25, 2022
Many of the catalytic reactions that drive our modern world happen in an atomic black box. Scientists know all the components...
Technology
Using artificial intelligence to find anomalies hiding in massive datasets
February 25, 2022
Technology
Researchers develop 3D imaging technique to understand how dendrites form in batteries: Process could help manufacturers make batteries more efficient
February 25, 2022
As the world lessens its dependence on fossil fuels, industries and manufacturers are turning to lithium-ion batteries to power the machines...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Meher Baba Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Spiritual Guru
February 25, 2022
Meher Baba assumed complete silence for much of his later life. (Image Wikipedia) Meher Baba or Merwan Sheriar Irani was an Indian...
Entertainment
Why Taylor Swift and Drake Need to Be the Next Super Bowl Halftime Performers
February 25, 2022
In the wake of an instant-classic halftime performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50...
Entertainment
Fox’s Bento Box Sets Development Deal With TruTV Vets Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca
February 25, 2022
Fox’s animation house Bento Box Entertainment has signed a development deal with former TruTV executives Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca, and...
Entertainment
Elliot Page ‘Horrified’ by Texas Officials Declaring Trans Health Care Is Child Abuse: ‘Inhumane’
February 24, 2022
Elliot Page is “horrified” by Texas government officials declaring that medical care for transgender youth is child abuse. The “Juno” actor...
