Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
What I Learned About Bananas is Bananas
October 5, 2024
The port strike might be over for now, but there was never a need for the banana panic that came out...
Business
Rivian shares fall after EV maker slashes production forecast, misses Q3 delivery expectations
October 5, 2024
Workers assemble second-generation R1 vehicles at electric auto maker Rivian's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, U.S. June 21, 2024. Joel Angel Juarez...
Startup & Funding
A Ford EV Became an Essential Part of This Small Business’ Hurricane Survival Plan
October 5, 2024
Dr. Erica Lacher used her electric vehicle battery to run her veterinary clinic after Hurricane Helene, a boost for both humans...
Business
Bajra farmers in eight districts suffer Rs 300/quintal loss due to low prices – Times of India
October 5, 2024
JAIPUR: Farmers have expressed displeasure over bajra not being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP) at govt mandis...
Science
Science
Survey experiment reveals celebrities and politicians could be the ‘missing link’ to mitigate climate change
October 5, 2024
Science
Capturing finer-scale topographic differences improves Earth system model capability to reproduce observations
October 4, 2024
Science
Space may be filled with more antimatter than we can explain
October 4, 2024
The...
Science
Polymeric cloak stabilizes cytokine complex to generate tumor-targeted nanosuperagonist
October 4, 2024
Technology
Technology
Will semiconductor production be derailed by Hurricane Helene?
October 5, 2024
The...
Technology
Q&A: Generative AI embraced faster than internet, PCs
October 4, 2024
Technology
Precise control for advanced materials design
October 4, 2024
Particles larger than ordinary molecules or atoms yet still small enough to be invisible to the naked eye can give rise...
Technology
Ubisoft shares skyrocket 33% after report Tencent, Guillemot family considering buyout
October 4, 2024
The Ubisoft logo displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel London on September 24, 2024.John Keeble | Getty ImagesShares of...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sujoy Ghosh Recalls Vidya Balan Would Change in Her Car on Kahaani Set: ‘We Couldn’t Afford…’ – News18
October 5, 2024
Curated By: Shrishti NegiLast Updated: October 05, 2024, 00:37 ISTVidya Balan in a still from Kahaani.Sujoy Ghosh recalls filming Kahaani...
Entertainment
Listen to Your Heart – Understanding Your Body’s Signals – News18
October 5, 2024
The heart is the most extraordinary organ. The size of your fist, it powers the entire circulatory system, pumping oxygen-rich blood...
Entertainment
Ryan Murphy Thinks ‘Monsters’ Caused ‘Move Towards Justice’ in Menendez Case
October 4, 2024
Ryan Murphy believes Netflix‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story may have played a role in reaching a “move towards justice”...
Entertainment
Hear Nick Cave Sing Cheery ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’ Cover for ‘Joker 2’ Soundtrack
October 4, 2024
Song is part of a medley that includes "Slap That Bass" and "Get Happy" No joke: That’s Nick Cave singing a...
Technology