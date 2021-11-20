Reviews
QNewsHub
QNewsHub
News That Matters
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
6 Areas Of Your Business That Are Ready For AI
November 20, 2021
Right now, AI is becoming a tool that most businesses that can take advantage of. However, many businesses are not using...
Startup & Funding
Here’s the playbook Mantle Ridge may use to boost profitability at Dollar Tree
November 20, 2021
People walk by a Dollar Tree store on December 11, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.Spencer Platt |...
Business
How to Shop More Ethically This Holiday Season
November 20, 2021
Major online retailers are alluring, with perks like two-day shipping, the option to try on at home before paying, and the...
Startup & Funding
An Amazon Warehouse Worker Asked Jeff Bezos for Help With Her Pay. Here’s How Amazon Responded
November 20, 2021
I think it's important for a boss to be accessible. Let me give you an example. Do you know how to email...
Science
Science
7 Crucial Benefits Of Boxing For Physical And Mental Well Being
November 21, 2021
Most of us have changed our routine to include workouts for our well-being. A healthy body and mind can keep illness...
Science
How do most wrongful deaths occur in Texas?
November 20, 2021
When a loved one suffers from a wrongful death incident in Texas, surviving family members have an array of questions regarding...
Science
Scientists use machine learning to predict smells based on brain activity in worms
November 20, 2021
Science
Researchers prepare dual stimulus responsive alginate hydrogel
November 19, 2021
Technology
Technology
Theranos founder testifies in risky gambit at US fraud trial
November 20, 2021
Fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes testified at her US fraud trial Friday in a risky defense bid,...
Technology
Wikipedia tests AI for spotting contradictory claims in articles
November 19, 2021
Technology
Why is Cybersecurity So Important in the Online Gambling Industry?
November 19, 2021
In recent years, the global online gambling industry has expanded rapidly. Experts estimate that it'll be worth $92 billion by 2023....
Technology
6 Tools for Learning: Technology and Teaching Strategies
November 18, 2021
Student engagement has been a long-debated topic in academic circles. In the post-COVID world, students will have an even tougher time...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Melissa Gorga Slams Ramona Singer in New Interview
November 20, 2021
Getty Ramona Singer and Melissa Gorga The ordacity.During a recent interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga threw some shade...
Entertainment
Behind the Scenes of Janet Jackson’s Halftime Show With Justin Timberlake
November 20, 2021
Getty Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show. The wardrobe malfunction that sidelined a career, Janet Jackson...
Entertainment
Rapper Young Dolph Shot Dead at Cookie Shop in His Hometown in US
November 18, 2021
The shocking and tragic news of rapper Young Dolph being shot dead while he was at a cookie shop in his...
Entertainment
Here are Simple and Easy Tips for Hair Care During Winters
November 17, 2021
The arrival of winter brings dryness and hair fall. The low temperature and cold weather affect the texture and looks of...
