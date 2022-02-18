Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
Why This Stanford Alum is Building “Microsoft for Web3”
May 25, 2022
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the...
Entrepreneurs
Council Post: Nine Effective Ways To Build A ‘Thicker Skin’ As An Entrepreneur
May 24, 2022
Everyone struggles with self-doubt at some point in their lives, especially if they own a business. Self-doubt as a business owner...
Business
Think Airport Crowds Are Bad Now? Wait ’Til Summer
May 24, 2022
The appetite to travel again after more than two years of lockdowns and mask mandate debates has yielded one completely predictable...
Business
How Many Self-storage Units Can You Put On An Acre?
May 24, 2022
Self Storage Units are a service that houses your personal possessions in the form of storage space. They offer the ability...
Science
Science
Developing next-generation superconducting cables
May 24, 2022
Science
What Type of Mushroom Gummies Are Good for Your Immune System?
May 23, 2022
Functional mushrooms provide a rich source of nutrients and bioactive compounds linked to several health effects, including supporting immune health. Each...
Science
High-performance heaters based on nanoscale-thick graphite films
May 23, 2022
Science
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River
May 22, 2022
Technology
Technology
Highest Efficiency 1-Sun Solar Cell
May 25, 2022
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) created a solar cell with a record 39.5% efficiency...
Technology
Snap plunges 30% after CEO warns company will miss revenue and earnings estimates, slow hiring
May 24, 2022
Snap shares plunged 30% in extended trading on Monday after CEO Evan Spiegel warned in a note to employees that the...
Technology
‘Enormously risky’: How NFTs lost their lustre
May 22, 2022
Technology
Unraveling a perplexing explosive process that occurs throughout the universe
May 21, 2022
Mysterious fast radio bursts release as much energy in one second as the Sun pours out in a year and are...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Like Ricky Gervais’ Comedy, Netflix’s Transphobia Is Getting Old
May 25, 2022
You can just say you’re a transphobe, Ricky Gervais. And Netflix, just say you’re okay with anti-LGBTQ content on your platform. On...
Entertainment
Jackson Wang, Joji, Rich Brian Lead Lineup for Asian-Centric Head in the Clouds Festival
May 24, 2022
Some of the biggest Asian acts in the world will descend upon Southern California this August as label 88rising’s Head in...
Entertainment
‘Barry’ Stars Anthony Carrigan and Michael Irby on Playing the Cutest Gay Mobster Couple on TV
May 23, 2022
Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “crazytimeshitshow,” the fifth episode of “Barry” Season 3, now streaming on HBO...
Entertainment
6 Benefits of Matchmakers to Help Find You a Perfect Match
May 22, 2022
Falling in love is magical but what if you never meet the right person to fall in love with? Love is...
Technology