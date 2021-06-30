Reviews
QNewsHub
Medicine
PRO
QNewsHub
News That Matters
Go
Search
Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Renewable Energy Soars As Exxon, Shell Falter
June 30, 2021
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on...
Startup & Funding
Council Post: How Senior Living Providers Can Become Health Advocates
June 30, 2021
Founder and CEO of ERG Enterprises. Nationally recognized thought leader on entrepreneurship, investing and leadership. getty As an...
Entrepreneurs
Council Post: The Value Of Mergers And Acquisitions: When To Buy Over Build
June 30, 2021
By Greg Mercer, founder and CEO of Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. getty ...
Business
How to spend a month abroad without missing work
June 30, 2021
New travel companies are making it easier for remote workers to live and work abroad without the long-term commitment.So-called "workcations" are...
Science
Science
Steel foil coated with nanowires does backflips out of water
June 29, 2021
Science
Astrophysicists detect first black hole-neutron star mergers: Mix pair is ‘elusive missing piece of the family picture of compact object mergers’
June 29, 2021
A long time ago, in two galaxies about 900 million light-years away, two black holes each gobbled up their neutron star...
Science
How Underground Fiber Optics Spy on Humans Moving Above
June 28, 2021
When last spring’s lockdown quieted the Penn State campus and surrounding town of State College, a jury-rigged instrument was “listening.” A...
Science
World’s smallest hog released into wild in India by conservationists
June 27, 2021
Technology
Technology
Mass deletion of data from WD My Book Live devices may have involved more than one vulnerability
June 30, 2021
Technology
The Impact of Technology on Online Dating
June 29, 2021
The adoption of technology has revolutionized dating. It has allowed online dating to offers a larger pool of people to date....
Technology
Facebook closes above $1 trillion market cap for the first time
June 29, 2021
Facebook closed above $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time on Monday.The social media company is the fifth U.S....
Technology
Pop-up coffee table — no assembly required: Kiriform structures harness buckling for stable, deployable structures
June 29, 2021
Deployable structures -- objects that transition from a compact state to an expanded one -- are used everywhere from backyards to...
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘Good on Paper’: How Iliza Shlesinger’s Scammer Ex Gave Her a Streaming Hit
June 30, 2021
Carrie Fisher once told Meryl Streep, “Take your broken heart, make into art.” If we’re putting “scammed for almost two years by...
Entertainment
Chad Michael Murray on Why Hallmark Film Was ‘Not the Best Scenario’
June 30, 2021
Getty Chad Michael Murray recently revealed some behind-the-scenes struggles of filming a Hallmark movie. Chad Michael Murray has revealed that not everything about...
Entertainment
Madison LeCroy Addresses Critics After Drunken Instagram Live
June 29, 2021
Bravoi Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm. Madison LeCroy has a message for those who are “worried” about her rowdy behavior. After she posted...
Entertainment
Which Guys From Katie Thurston’s Season Are on Bachelor in Paradise?
June 28, 2021
ABC Katie Thurston poses with her suitors on The Bachelorette. The seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will include familiar faces from multiple...
