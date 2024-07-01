Facebook
Best of ClickBank
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Science
Technology
Entertainment
Medicine
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Unacademy fires 250 employees; sees third round of lay offs in 3 years – Times of India
July 3, 2024
Unacademy, an edtech startup backed by SoftBank, has laid off 250 employees. This recent round of layoffs includes approximately 100 employees...
Startup & Funding
Altrove uses AI models and lab automation to create new materials | TechCrunch
July 3, 2024
For the past couple of years, innovation has been accelerating in new materials development. And a new French startup called Altrove...
Business
Share of Russian crude in India’s oil imports surges to 42%; more than combined share of the next four largest suppliers – Times of...
July 3, 2024
Russian crude oil constituted a significant 42% of India's total oil imports in June, surpassing the 37% share in May. This...
Business
Stock market today: BSE Sensex crosses 80,000 for the first time; Nifty50 hits new lifetime high as bulls party – Times of India
July 3, 2024
Stock market today: BSE Sensex and Nifty50, the Indian equity benchmark indices, scaled new lifetime highs in trade today with the...
Science
Science
Viewing Hurricane Beryl from space
July 3, 2024
Science
Two new species of Psilocybe mushrooms discovered in southern Africa
July 3, 2024
Science
Making glucose measurement in food easier with deep learning
July 3, 2024
Science
Patent could be inexpensive method to improve creation of solid-state nanopores
July 3, 2024
Technology
Technology
China’s BYD is set to take Tesla’s crown as the world’s No. 1 producer of battery electric vehicles
July 3, 2024
BYD Seal U electric car at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show on September 6, 2023 in Munich, Germany.Leonhard Simon...
Technology
Clever clothes: Seams in clothing capture body movement
July 3, 2024
Technology
Tiny chip could enable super-secure quantum Wi-Fi
July 3, 2024
We...
Technology
Rational layered oxide cathode design achieves low-cobalt, high-performance lithium-ion batteries
July 3, 2024
Entertainment
Entertainment
Shatrughan Sinha Gets Discharged from Hospital; Son Luv Brings Him Home Amid Feud Rumours With Sonakshi – News18
July 3, 2024
Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalised for an annual routine check-up.Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalised at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a routine...
Entertainment
Bored of Traditional Sweets? Try Almond Halwa Tart and Almond Rose Kulfi Instead At Home – News18
July 3, 2024
Tired of traditional sweets and looking to give them a modern twist? Try making Almond Halwa Tart at home. This dessert...
Entertainment
Adam Lambert Throws ‘Shade’ at Katy Perry & Names His Pick for Next ‘Idol’ Judge
July 3, 2024
Heavy/ABC/Getty Katy Perry, Adam Lambert When Adam Lambert returned to “American Idol” in March 2023 to mentor contestants and perform a new song...
Entertainment
Robert Towne, Academy Award-Winning ‘Chinatown’ Screenwriter, Dead at 89
July 3, 2024
Robert Towne, the screenwriter and director whose Oscar-winning work in the 1974 film Chinatown enshrined him in Hollywood history, has died at...
