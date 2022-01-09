Reviews
Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Trevor Gretzky Takes A Swing At Acting, Joins Heavy Hitter Bruce Willis In ‘American Siege’
January 9, 2022
Trevor Gretzky stars alongside Bruce Willis in the action crime...
Entrepreneurs
How This Teenager Launched A Successful Influencer Marketing Business During Lockdown
January 9, 2022
Christian Di Bratto Rosanna Luca...
Startup & Funding
15 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Introduced the Most Successful Product in History. Here are 3 Ways the iPhone Almost Failed
January 9, 2022
When Steve Jobs stood on the MacWorld stage in 2007, most of the people in attendance sensed that something different was...
Business
Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta
January 9, 2022
Staff at CSL are working in the lab on November 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where they will begin manufacturing AstraZeneca-Oxford...
Science
Science
Turkmenistan plans to close its ‘Gateway to Hell’
January 9, 2022
Science
Light-controlled ‘drug-free’ macromolecules for precise tumor therapy
January 7, 2022
Science
Racial demographics influence school choices for white, Asian and Latino parents, finds study of NYC school preferences
January 7, 2022
Science
Covid-19 news: India’s death toll may be six times higher than thought
January 7, 2022
Technology
Technology
Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500 bn euro investment by 2050’: EU commissioner
January 9, 2022
Technology
NASA’s Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as mirror unfolds
January 9, 2022
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team fully deployed its 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror, successfully completing the final stage of all major...
Technology
This Tesla owner says he mines up to $800 a month in cryptocurrency with his car
January 8, 2022
Tesla owner Siraj Raval uses his Model 3 to mine for cryptocurrencies.Siraj RavalSiraj Raval has tried just about every way there...
Technology
Beth Singler: Don’t fear AI itself, but corporations using algorithms
January 8, 2022
Entertainment
Entertainment
What Time & Channel Does ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Episode 1 Air Tonight?
January 9, 2022
HBO Euphoria Season 2 time The hit HBO series “Euphoria” returns for season 2 tonight on Sunday, January 9. Some viewers aren’t sure...
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu’s Brother Ramesh Babu Passes Away; Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Offer Condolences
January 9, 2022
Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments. He was 56. Ramesh Babu was the elder son of...
Entertainment
Rare Toni Morrison Short Story to be Published this Month
January 8, 2022
To much of the world the late Toni Morrison was a novelist, celebrated for such classics as “Beloved," “Song of Solomon"...
Entertainment
Sidney Poitier Tributes Pour In From Denzel Washington, Barack Obama, Viola Davis and More
January 8, 2022
Viola Davis, Barack Obama, Questlove and more have shared tributes to the groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier, who died Friday at the...
