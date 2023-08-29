Facebook
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
Forbes Asia 100 To Watch 2023
August 29, 2023
Asia-Pacific’s small companies and startups on the rise Adrought in global venture capital activity has not deterred startups across Asia from breaking...
Business
Electric utilities face billions in wildfire liability with aging power lines risking another catastrophe
August 29, 2023
Electrical workers repair power lines leading into the fire ravaged town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, August...
Business
Amazon has Hollywood’s worst shows but its best business model
August 27, 2023
As bullets fly around a high-speed train carrying a former Miss World and a gang of spies through the Italian Alps,...
Startup & Funding
‘Not just money and math’: Young people are willing to sacrifice returns for ESG
August 27, 2023
Prasit photo | Moment | Getty ImagesWhen Hannah Cohen invests in a stock or fund, one thing she looks for is...
Science
Science
No evidence grammar school systems are best for the brightest, study of 500,000 pupils reveals
August 28, 2023
Science
Tropical forests nearing critical temperatures thresholds
August 26, 2023
Science
Invasive blue crabs are poised to devastate the global clam supply
August 26, 2023
Crabs...
Science
Mysterious Neptune dark spot detected from Earth for the first time
August 24, 2023
Using ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have observed a large dark spot in Neptune's atmosphere, with an unexpected smaller bright...
Technology
Technology
IBM develops a new 64-core mixed-signal in-memory computing chip
August 27, 2023
Technology
What To Expect When You Work With Enterprise SEO Services?
August 26, 2023
In the contemporary digital landscape, navigating the vast world of search engine optimization (SEO) can be daunting. For companies on the...
Technology
Meta faces backlash over Canada news block as wildfires rage
August 26, 2023
Technology
Scientists invent new way to sort cells by type using light
August 26, 2023
Researchers have developed and demonstrated a new method for high-throughput single-cell sorting that uses stimulated Raman spectroscopy rather than the traditional...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Choose Rakhi Colour as Per Your Brother’s Zodiac Sign – News18
August 28, 2023
Published By: Nibandh VinodLast Updated: August 28, 2023, 08:40 ISTRaksha Bandhan 2023: The rakhi signifies the sister's love and protection...
Entertainment
Bob Barker, Longtime ‘The Price Is Right’ Host, Dead at 99
August 26, 2023
Bob Barker, a staple of daytime television for more than five decades having hosted The Price Is Right and Truth...
Entertainment
Green Day Selling Donald Trump Mugshot ‘Ultimate Nimrod’ Shirt for Charity
August 26, 2023
The proceeds will help bring food to those affected by the Maui wildfires The first presidential mugshot was take on Thursday. Less...
Entertainment
SAG-AFTRA Encourages Members to Promote Interim Agreement Productions Ahead of Fall Festivals
August 25, 2023
SAG-AFTRA issued a statement on Thursday evening to encourage members to promote and audition for approved interim agreement productions, as a...
