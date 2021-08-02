Reviews
QNewsHub
Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Entrepreneurs
Hiring Is Hard At The Moment—Here’s How You Can Get It Right
August 2, 2021
You’ve no doubt noticed all the “help wanted” signs in your area. It seems like everyone everywhere is hiring, which is...
Startup & Funding
SEC slaps new disclosure requirements on Chinese IPOs amid Beijing’s crackdown
August 2, 2021
People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2021.Andrew Kelly | ReutersThe...
Business
‘Jungle Cruise’ tallies $34.2 million in domestic debut, adds $30 million from Disney+
August 1, 2021
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Disney's "Jungle Cruise."DisneyWalt Disney's "Jungle Cruise" sailed to a better-than-expected opening of $34.2 million...
Startup & Funding
How to Have Consistent Energy All Day
August 1, 2021
Have you ever met someone who is consistently bouncing off the walls with energy? You may look at them with envy,...
Science
Science
Covariance and contravariance of vectors
August 1, 2021
Variables are part and parcel of math. There can be dependent and independent variables. Both are having relationships with each other....
Science
Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights
August 1, 2021
Science
UN warns hunger is expected to rise in 23 global hotspots
July 31, 2021
Science
New study unveils novel technology for plasma separation using magnets
July 30, 2021
Technology
Technology
Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal wrestle with balancing the value of cable networks and streaming services
August 1, 2021
USA's Sunisa Lee (gold) celebrate son the podium during the medal ceremony of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final during the...
Technology
Kitchen robot in Riga cooks up new future for fast food
July 31, 2021
Technology
Early Google exec got Larry Page’s backing to build a start-up factory focused on saving the planet
July 31, 2021
David Friedberg, founder and CEO of The Production BoardThe Production BoardDavid Friedberg is known in Silicon Valley as an early Google...
Technology
Astronomers probe layer-cake structure of brown dwarf’s atmosphere
July 31, 2021
Maunakea, Hawaii -- Jupiter may be the bully planet of our solar system because it's the most massive planet, but it's...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Dream Wedding Plans, Wants It to Be a Simple Affair
August 2, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dream wedding planJanhvi Kapoor wants to keep her wedding single and wrap it up in two days.News18.com...
Entertainment
Ask The Doctor: Here’s A List of Measures That Can Help Break The Transmission Chain of COVID-19 in Indian Schools
August 1, 2021
A year and a half after the Coronavirus pandemic wrecked our collective lives, our society has been grappling with fear and...
Entertainment
Slipknot Share Video Tribute to Late Founding Drummer Joey Jordison
July 31, 2021
Slipknot paid tribute to drummer Joey Jordison Friday, just days after the founding member’s sudden death at the age of 46. The...
Entertainment
Watch: Suni Lee Olympic Journey Documented on Peacock Streaming Series, ‘Golden’
July 31, 2021
Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links;...
