Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Science
Technology
Entertainment
QNewsHub
Medicine
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
‘No cause of concern’: Ratan Tata says undergoing age-related medical check-ups – Times of India
October 7, 2024
Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has responded to reports of his being hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach...
Startup & Funding
30 Years Ago, a Revered Psychologist Discovered the Secret to Exceptional Productivity. It’s the Exact Opposite of What You Probably Expect
October 7, 2024
Psychologist Robert Boice’s productivity advice is so valuable his books can sell for more than $100. Here’s his central insight about...
Business
Top gainers since 2020: Which IPOs have managed to sustain their listing gains? – Times of India
October 7, 2024
IPOs: Investors should exercise caution, particularly during periods of high market volatility. (AI image) IPO investment: The attraction of Initial...
Startup & Funding
Barbie’s Simu Liu Uses Radical Honesty. You Shouldn’t
October 7, 2024
It’s easy for a Hollywood star to joke on LinkedIn–but is that a risk you’re willing to take when it comes...
Science
Science
Drowned by hurricane, remote N.Carolina towns now struggle for water
October 7, 2024
Science
Eyes on moon: National space panel clears India’s 5th lunar mission Lupex; lander engine to be used to land humans on moon – Times...
October 7, 2024
An illustration of the Moon mission shared by Japanese space agency Jaxa BENGALURU: India, whose lunar ambitions have been more...
Science
Scientists grow lost ‘biblical tree’ from 1,000-year-old seed – Times of India
October 7, 2024
Archaeologists in the 1980s discovered a pristine 1,000-year-old seed in a cave located in the Judean desert that has...
Science
71% of Australian university staff are using AI. What are they using it for? What about those who aren’t?
October 7, 2024
by Stephen Hay, Abby Cathcart, Alicia Feldman and Paula McDonald, The Conversation ...
Technology
Technology
Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant
October 7, 2024
Technology
Tensions rise between banks and tech companies over online fraud liability in the UK
October 7, 2024
Meta is facing calls from U.K. banks and payment firms like Revolut to financially compensate people who fall for scams on...
Technology
Ryan Serhant: AI will make real estate agents more personable in home buying and selling
October 6, 2024
Real estate agent and reality television star Ryan Serhant.NewspixReal estate has been historically slow to modernize, but AI is changing that....
Technology
New ultrathin optical device can precisely capture and stimulate the mammalian brain
October 6, 2024
Entertainment
Entertainment
Converge Release Live LP to Raise Money for Hurricane Helene Relief
October 7, 2024
Converge have released an 18-track live album, Live in Orlando, FL 03.14.22, to help raise funds for Hurricane Helen relief efforts....
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 18 Kicks Off With Salman Khan: From Rajat Dalal To Shilpa Shirodkar, Complete List Of Contestants – News18
October 7, 2024
Bigg Boss is back for its 18th season, and once again, Salman Khan steps into the role of host. The much-anticipated...
Entertainment
Navratri 2024 Day 5: PM Narendra Modi Seeks Blessings of Maa Skandmata – News18
October 7, 2024
Published By: Nibandh VinodLast Updated: October 07, 2024, 08:36 ISTPrime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Maa Skandamata on the fifth...
Entertainment
Sally Field Details Traumatic Illegal Abortion to Emphasize Importance of Electing Harris
October 7, 2024
Sally Field bravely shared the story of her abortion at the age of 17 to emphasize the importance of voting for...
