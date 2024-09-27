Facebook
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
How to Handle Conflicts of Interest in Business
October 4, 2024
Protect your reputation before conflicts emerge.
Startup & Funding
Are You an Extrovert? Research Says Others Probably Think You’re a Poor Listener
October 4, 2024
Here’s how to change that perception.
Startup & Funding
A New Report Reveals the Dark Side of Amazon Prime Day. It’s an Essential Lesson for All Leaders
October 4, 2024
The report found shocking spikes in worker injuries during Amazon’s big sales event. Are you supporting your people enough during peak...
Business
Vistara issues ‘five essential’ steps for flyers after merger with AI on November 12 – Times of India
October 4, 2024
NEW DELHI: Vistara has issued five “essential steps” that passengers who booked its flights for travel on and after Nov 12,...
Science
Science
Research reveals how media coverage helped successfully mitigate forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon
October 4, 2024
Science
New article provides orientation to using implementation science in policing
October 4, 2024
Science
China’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink is also threatening astronomy
October 3, 2024
China...
Science
Stem cell transplant gives hope for treating age-related sight loss
October 3, 2024
A...
Technology
Technology
New methodology enables design of cloud servers for lower carbon
October 4, 2024
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg is now world’s second-richest person, ahead of Jeff Bezos
October 4, 2024
At the Meta Connect developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg, head of the Facebook group Meta, shows the prototype of computer glasses that...
Technology
Revolut urges Meta to step up on cyber fraud reimbursement
October 4, 2024
Technology
A new era of solar observation
October 4, 2024
For the first time, scientists have taken near-daily measurements of the Sun's global coronal magnetic field, a region of the Sun...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter Serves a Nostalgia Hit of ‘Espresso’ on ‘Fallon’
October 4, 2024
The pop singer is currently on the road for her Short n' Sweet tour Sabrina Carpenter stopped by The Tonight Show to...
Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter Serves a Nostalgia Hit of ‘Espresso’ on ‘Fallon’
October 4, 2024
The pop singer is currently on the road for her Short n' Sweet tour Sabrina Carpenter stopped by The Tonight Show to...
Entertainment
Indian King of Comedy Kapil Sharma, Star of Busan Film ‘Zwigato,’ Takes on Global Streaming With Hit Netflix Show (EXCLUSIVE)
October 4, 2024
Indian comedy sensation Kapil Sharma, who starred in Nandita Das’ 2022 Busan selection “Zwigato,” has successfully transitioned his long-running TV show...
Entertainment
Mohammad Rasoulof on ‘Complicated’ Selection of ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ as Germany’s Oscar Entry
October 4, 2024
Dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof has addressed the circumstances that led to his film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” being...
Technology