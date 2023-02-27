Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Adani’s world tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith – Times of India
February 27, 2023
MUMBAI: The Adani group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed-income investors in Asia this week in a bid to...
Startup & Funding
Top Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to thrive despite macro pressures
February 26, 2023
An EV600 all-electric light commercial vehicle purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services, built by GM's electric commercial vehicle business,...
Startup & Funding
Magic Eraser comes to more devices, Spotify gains an AI DJ, and Netflix decreases prices
February 26, 2023
It’s Friday (or should I say, Fri-yay.) You’ve made it. Give yourself a pat on the back — and then go...
Business
Ukraine’s Startups Kept Innovating Through 1 Year of War
February 25, 2023
“Many people here and across the world were pissed off about some of his posts,” says Pranskevičius, who is based in Kyiv....
Science
Science
Study reveals gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia linked to slower biological development in infants – Times of India
February 25, 2023
CALIFORNIA: According to a new study conducted by USC, gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia may be associated with poor biological development in...
Science
Successful cure of HIV infection after stem cell transplantation, study suggests
February 25, 2023
Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation for the treatment of severe blood cancers is the only medical intervention that has cured two people...
Science
On-Demand Rocket Launches Are Coming
February 23, 2023
Nine engines, 50,000 liters of fuel, 7 metric tons of thrust, and a velocity of nearly 8 kilometers a second are...
Science
The Ultimate Guide to Vaping CBD: Everything You Need to Know
February 23, 2023
CBD oil or e-liquid may be consumed in vapour form by heating the material and breathing in the vapour that results....
Technology
Technology
How an obscure legal doctrine called the Henderson test could weaken Section 230 and change free speech on the internet
February 25, 2023
The U.S. Supreme Court against a blue sky in Washington, D.C., US. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/BloombergBloomberg Creative | Bloomberg Creative Photos |...
Technology
New method creates material that could create the next generation of solar cells: Process fabricates large perovskites faster, with less waste
February 25, 2023
Perovskites, a family of materials with unique electric properties, show promise for use in a variety fields, including next-generation solar cells....
Technology
E-bike batteries blamed for 22 NYC fires, 2 deaths this year
February 25, 2023
Technology
Research team creates statistical model to predict COVID-19 resistance: Proof-of-concept study shows promise for machine-learning system that uses electronic health data to make its...
February 23, 2023
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University have created and preliminarily tested what they believe may be one...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Happy Birthday Prakash Jha: 5 Most Memorable Movies of the Veteran Filmmaker
February 27, 2023
Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 08:55 ISTPrakash Jha with Manoj Bajpayee during the shooting of Raajneeti. (Image: Instagram)Known for his hard-hitting,...
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone’s Ruffle Fashion Scream Wardrobe Goals
February 26, 2023
Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 09:11 ISTDeepika's look that took the internet by storm. (Image: Instagram)What do you think of these...
Entertainment
‘Live at SoFi Stadium:’ How to Watch The Weeknd’s HBO Concert Special Online Free
February 25, 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate...
Entertainment
‘Succession’ Ending With Season 4, Jesse Armstrong Says He Feels ‘Deeply Conflicted’
February 24, 2023
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong revealed that the upcoming fourth season will be the show’s final run, according to an interview with...
