Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Cryptocurrencies threaten financial sovereignty, need to be banned: RBI deputy governor – Times of India
February 14, 2022
MUMBAI: Making a strong case for banning cryptocurrencies, Reserve Bank deputy governor T Rabi Sankar on Monday said they are even...
Entrepreneurs
Petals With Purpose: How Flowers For Dreams Is Helping Local Communities Bloom
February 14, 2022
Online flower-delivery startup, Flowers for Dreams adds a modern twist...
Business
‘Flexible Hours’ Often Mean More Work—Especially for Women
February 14, 2022
If you look at the time-use diaries of mothers and fathers, mothers’ working hours are tainted, especially during the pandemic. But...
Startup & Funding
3 Tips to Make Your Your Next Pitch a Successful One, According to Kevin O’Leary [VIDEO]
February 14, 2022
Want a successful pitch? Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary says your next pitch needs these three things.
Science
Science
High levels of hazardous chemicals found in Canadian nail salons
February 14, 2022
Science
Musk ‘confident’ of Starship orbital launch this year
February 13, 2022
Science
Treating wounds with insects: the strange habits of Gabon chimps
February 13, 2022
Science
Symmetries Reveal Clues About the Holographic Universe
February 13, 2022
We’ve known about gravity since Newton’s apocryphal encounter with the apple, but we’re still struggling to make sense of it. While...
Technology
Technology
Disorder-engineered inorganic nanocrystals set a new efficiency record for ultrathin solar cells
February 14, 2022
Displayed over roof tops and in solar farms, silicon-based solar cells are, so far, one of the most efficient systems in...
Technology
British authorities just seized NFTs for the first time, in a £1.4 million fraud probe
February 14, 2022
LONDON — Britain's tax watchdog has seized three non-fungible tokens, in what is thought to be the first seizure of NFTs...
Technology
Video recognition of yoga postures
February 14, 2022
Technology
Are tech giants ‘sunsetting’? Strategists warn of big tech under pressure
February 14, 2022
Volkan Furuncu | Anadolu Agency | Getty ImagesInvestors looking to put money into U.S. and China internet giants should be cautious...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt Wishes To Work Again With RRR Co-Star Jr NTR; Urfi Javed’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Confuses All
February 14, 2022
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited movies. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt among...
Entertainment
Know About 5 Most Popular Yoga Asanas
February 14, 2022
The health benefits of practicing yoga regularly are not hidden from anyone. But if you are new to Yoga, then this...
Entertainment
Showtime Hit ‘Your Honor’ Gets Spanish Remake from Atresmedia, ‘Hierro’ Producer Portocabo (EXCLUSIVE)
February 14, 2022
Spanish media giant Atresmedia is joining forces with Portocabo, the production outfit behind Movistar Plus hit series “Hierro,” for a remake...
Entertainment
Ivan Reitman Remembered by Paul Feig, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Green: ‘All of Us in Comedy Owe Him So Very Much’
February 14, 2022
The comedy community and “Ghostbusters” fans everywhere are remembering Ivan Reitman, who died Saturday at 75. Actors and filmmakers, including several...
Science