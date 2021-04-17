Reviews
April 18, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 17, 2021
April 12, 2021
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Startup & Funding
What does it take to create a startup ecosystem? – TechCrunch
April 17, 2021
Say it louder for the people in the back: As tech grows bigger by the minute and venture capital adds dollar...
Entrepreneurs
How To Cultivate A Productive Startup Culture Since Day One
April 17, 2021
Good, productive behavior supports a great business in the long run, and bad, destructive behavior ......
Business
Got Covid jabs, now no need for a negative RT-PCR report for travel to Maldives – Times of India
April 17, 2021
NEW DELHI: Maldives — which has emerged as Indians’ favourite overseas holiday destination during the pandemic — will allow fully vaccinated...
Startup & Funding
Covid-19 And Gender Equality: Employers Can Help Women From Being Unfairly Punished For Challenges They Face
April 17, 2021
By Michele Ruiz The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted women workers. © Andrey Popov...
Science
Science
Once again, volcanic Caribbean island looks to recovery
April 17, 2021
Science
Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS
April 17, 2021
Science
Researchers led by Indian-origin scientist identify genes that fight virus causing Covid-19 – Times of India
April 17, 2021
WASHINGTON: US researchers led by an Indian-origin scientist have identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2, the virus which...
Science
Making music from spider webs
April 12, 2021
Technology
Technology
Google files patent for foldable devices, might launch smartphones
April 17, 2021
Google has reportedly filed a patent that signals the tech giant’s entry into the foldable devices business. According to a report...
Technology
Not a joke anymore: Dogecoin surges above 30 cents
April 17, 2021
Technology
Twitter Down: Users Experience Widespread Outage Across Globe
April 17, 2021
New Delhi: Services on the microblogging site...
Technology
Elon Musk’s Neuralink explains how a monkey used its brain-computer tech to play Pong
April 12, 2021
Jeff Miller/University of Wisconsin-MadisonNeuralink, the brain machine interface company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has published a YouTube video of...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Osamu Kobayashi Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
April 18, 2021
Ours Karigurashi Magazine via YouTube Ours Karigurashi Magazine interview Osama Kobayashi in his home in 2016. Beloved Anime Director Osamu Kobayashi died at...
Entertainment
Clare Crawley Reveals the Scary Reason Why She’s Moving
April 18, 2021
Getty Images Clare Crawley. Clare Crawley is moving after a terrifying experience with her stalker.The former Bachelorette opened up about the incident on...
Entertainment
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and many others mourn Vivekh’s demise
April 17, 2021
New Delhi: Celebrities across the Indian film industry took to social media to mourn the death of Padma Shri recipient Tamil...
Entertainment
What’s the Age Limit For Gambling Worldwide
April 16, 2021
If you want to gamble at all, it's good to know about the different laws in different countries surrounding the topic...
Technology