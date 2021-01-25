🎁 Reviews
Business
Our unity is driving growth, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh – Times of India
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
BENGALURU: Since the first quarter of 2019-20, Infosys has been, once again, the growth leader among the big Indian IT services...
Business
What’s The Antidote For 2020? What This Movie Says About Kindness
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
Pictured here is a scene from the movie The Antidote, which explored what is meant by "kindness." ... ...
Business
The Los Angeles Chargers Believe They Made A Winning Choice In Brandon Staley
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
The Los Angeles Chargers hired Brandon Staley, the Rams' former defensive coordinator, as their head ... coach to...
Business
More Korean Artists Charted Top 10 Albums In The U.S. In 2020 Than In Every Other Year Combined
Soumyadeep Pal
-
January 25, 2021
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Singers Hyungwon, Shownu, Kihyun, Minhyuk and I.M. from ... Monsta...
Science
Science
The Secret Ingredient That Powers Supernovas
Tanushree Jain
-
January 24, 2021
In 1987, a giant star exploded right next to our own Milky Way galaxy. It was the brightest and closest supernova...
Science
Czech trainers teach dogs to sniff out COVID
Tanushree Jain
-
January 24, 2021
Science
Chileans receive mistaken tsunami warning following Antarctic quake
Tanushree Jain
-
January 24, 2021
Science
Immune system of recovered Covid-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants: Study – Times of India
Tanushree Jain
-
January 24, 2021
NEW YORK: People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much...
Technology
Technology
Need a lift? Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches ‘Uber’ for Cosmic travel
Aman Desai
-
January 25, 2021
A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record...
Technology
Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro India Likely To Be Launched On THIS Date, Check Details Here
Aman Desai
-
January 24, 2021
Chinese smartphone giant Realme confirmed to launch...
Technology
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Grab The Best Deals on iPhone, Redmi, Other Phones At Lowest Prices
Aman Desai
-
January 24, 2021
Flipkart launched its Big Saving Days sale...
Technology
Companies are racing to build digital passports for people to prove they’ve had the Covid vaccine
Aman Desai
-
January 24, 2021
Entertainment
Entertainment
Godzilla vs. Kong trailer released, two monsters lock horns in epic battle on worlds
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
Entertainment
These Actors Played Multiple ‘Star Trek’ Characters
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Actors from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (L-R) Aron Eisenberg, Marc Alaimo and Jeffrey Combs, talk at the...
Entertainment
Tanner Buchanan Discusses Robby’s Romantic Scenes In Cobra Kai
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
Getty Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser pose together at The Paley Center for Media. During Cobra Kai Season 2, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and...
Entertainment
Jenelle Evans Reveals Major Custody Update Involving Her Son
Shreya Bhatt
-
January 25, 2021
YouTube "Teen Mom 2" alum Jenelle Evans revealed an unexpected twist in her custody battle with mother Barbara over her son. Things...
