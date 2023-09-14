Facebook
Business
Russia Had Five S-400 Air-Defense Batteries In Crimea. In Three Weeks, Ukraine Blew Up Two.
September 15, 2023
In the years prior to its wider war on Ukraine, the Russian air force deployed five batteries of its best S-400...
Startup & Funding
3 Books To Amplify Your Customer Experience
September 15, 2023
In today’s business world, having the best product or service is no longer enough. Insightful business leaders have begun fortifying the...
Entrepreneurs
How Tequila’s Tahona Society Is Driving A New Breed Of Greener Entrepreneur
September 14, 2023
There is no shortage of awards in the drinks business. One of the least known is probably among the best in...
Business
UAW barrels toward ‘likely’ strikes against auto companies. Here are the latest details
September 14, 2023
UAW President Shawn Fain addresses union members during a Solidarity Sunday rally in Warren, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2023Michael Wayland / CNBCDETROIT...
Science
Science
City-wide quantum communication network in China is most advanced yet
September 14, 2023
The...
Science
Battery-free robots use origami to change shape in mid-air
September 14, 2023
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed small robotic devices that can change how they move through the air by...
Science
Bengaluru firm becomes first Indian Co to demonstrate edge computing in Space – Times of India
September 12, 2023
BENGALURU: KaleidEO Space Systems, a startup based out of Bengaluru said it’s become the first Indian firm to demonstrate “edge computing”...
Science
Yes, There’s a New Covid Variant. No, You Shouldn’t Panic
September 12, 2023
It’s scariant season—again.A new offshoot of Omicron, BA.2.86—nicknamed Pirola—has popped up in Israel, the US, South Africa, and the UK after...
Technology
Technology
Arm is trading at a premium to Nvidia after IPO pop even though it’s a ‘no-growth company’
September 15, 2023
Arm's Nasdaq debut on Thursday looks good for SoftBank, which just spun the company out after acquiring it in 2016. But...
Technology
Amazon says its increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers
September 14, 2023
Technology
Smart toilets could leak your medical data, warn security experts
September 12, 2023
Toilets...
Technology
When electronic health records are hard to use, patient safety may be at risk
September 11, 2023
New research suggests that hospital electronic health records (EHRs) that are difficult to use are also less likely to catch medical...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Donald Glover’s ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘Lando’ Will Be a Movie, Not a Series
September 15, 2023
"Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information," Glover's brother Stephen said in an...
Entertainment
Stepping into Beauty: The Ultimate Guide to Foot Aesthetics
September 14, 2023
Have you ever considered the impact of your feet on your overall appearance? Foot aesthetics, often overlooked, play a significant role...
Entertainment
Union Solidarity Coalition Auction: Jeremy Allen White-Signed Apron, Dinner with Bob Odenkirk and a Tom Waits Fedora Among Items Up for Grabs
September 13, 2023
Want to grab dinner with Bob Odenkirk or a Hawaiian shirt signed by Weird Al? Well, now’s your chance. The Union Solidarity...
Entertainment
Japan Expands Location Production Incentive Scheme
September 12, 2023
Japan has unveiled details of a location production incentive scheme that it hopes will attract more film and TV shoots to...
Business
Russia Had Five S-400 Air-Defense Batteries In Crimea. In Three Weeks, Ukraine Blew Up Two.
September 15, 2023
In the years prior to its wider war on Ukraine, the Russian air force deployed five batteries of its best S-400...
Startup & Funding
3 Books To Amplify Your Customer Experience
September 15, 2023
In today’s business world, having the best product or service is no longer enough. Insightful business leaders have begun fortifying the...
Entrepreneurs
How Tequila’s Tahona Society Is Driving A New Breed Of Greener Entrepreneur
September 14, 2023
There is no shortage of awards in the drinks business. One of the least known is probably among the best in...
Business
UAW barrels toward ‘likely’ strikes against auto companies. Here are the latest details
September 14, 2023
UAW President Shawn Fain addresses union members during a Solidarity Sunday rally in Warren, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2023Michael Wayland / CNBCDETROIT...
