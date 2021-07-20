Reviews
Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Delta variant now accounts for 83% of all sequenced Covid cases in the U.S., CDC Director Walensky says
July 20, 2021
A mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre outside Bolton Town Hall, Bolton, where case numbers of the Delta variant first identified in India...
Startup & Funding
This Very Common Medical Condition May be Holding Your Female Employees Back
July 20, 2021
Endometriosis used to be called the "Career Women's Disease," but it turns out that what it is is a career-damaging disease....
Entrepreneurs
Public Speaking For Students: Make A Statement
July 20, 2021
There are few things more dreaded than public speaking, in no small part because those who have it thrust upon them...
Entrepreneurs
Strategies From A Dental Tech Entrepreneur: 3 Reasons To Move Your Business From In-Person To Hybrid
July 20, 2021
Digitize dental operations affordably and keep up with the rest of the healthcare industry getty Now...
Science
Science
How to Watch Jeff Bezos Go to Space
July 18, 2021
Imagine you have infinite money. Just an unstoppable amount of dollars—the ability to buy anything and destabilize everything. Do you...
Science
Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: study
July 17, 2021
Science
Astronomers looking for ET find 9 appearing & disappearing ‘stars’ – Times of India
July 17, 2021
Nine star-like objects that appeared and vanished within 30 minutes has an international team of astronomers excited as it continues to...
Science
Events expanding to mark 100 years since John Glenn’s birth
July 17, 2021
Technology
Technology
5 Mobile Tech Trends that Have Dominated 2021 So Far
July 20, 2021
How many of these tech trends have you already experienced in 2021? Smartphone technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the...
Technology
Andreessen Horowitz taps 30-year-old partner Arianna Simpson to help run world’s largest crypto fund
July 20, 2021
Andreessen Horowitz is adding a new, high-profile partner to help deploy its $2.2 billion cryptocurrency fund.Thirty-year-old Arianna Simpson is being promoted...
Technology
Seismic surveys have no significant impact on commercially valuable fish in NW Australia, study suggests
July 20, 2021
New research has found marine seismic surveys used in oil and gas exploration are not impacting the abundance or behaviour of...
Technology
Netflix Error Code NW-2-5 | What Is It?
July 19, 2021
It's very annoying when you are streaming your favorite movie or series on Netflix, and suddenly an error occurs. Now there...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Working From Home? Here’s How To Deal With Eye Strain
July 20, 2021
The amount of time we spend staring at screens has gone up manifold.This strain often causes eye pain, redness, inability to...
Entertainment
Preview Bob Dylan’s Upcoming Concert Special ‘Shadow Kingdom’
July 19, 2021
Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but...
Entertainment
Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill Among Daytime Emmy Children’s and Animation Winners
July 18, 2021
Mark Hamill and Lupita Nyong’o were among the winners on Saturday night as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences...
Entertainment
Watch Spike Lee Accidentally and Prematurely Reveal Cannes’ Palme d’Or Winner
July 18, 2021
In what could be the biggest awards show slip-up since the Oscars’ Best Picture gaffe in 2017, Spike Lee accidentally and...
