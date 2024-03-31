Facebook
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Science
Technology
Entertainment
Medicine
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Rakuten Group aims to integrate bank, fintech units – Times of India
April 1, 2024
TOKYO: Rakuten Group plans to integrate its fintech businesses into one group, it said on Monday, aiming to strengthen collaboration and...
Startup & Funding
Top Wall Street analysts pick these 3 stocks for attractive returns
March 31, 2024
The U.S. stock market witnessed a strong run in the first quarter of 2024, but uncertainty looms as investors await interest...
Business
Need to remain alert about financial service innovations: RBI – Times of India
March 31, 2024
MUMBAI: RBI deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said Saturday that technology and innovations can expand product offerings and financial services to...
Startup & Funding
5 Tips for Creating a Safer Workplace: What to Learn From Boeing
March 30, 2024
Boeing's crisis holds key takeaways for small businesses.
Science
Science
Researchers find how skin biomarkers in infants can predict early development of food allergies – Times of India
March 31, 2024
WASHINGTON: Childhood food allergies are common and can be very serious or even deadly. In the process of creating a programme...
Science
One Couple’s Quest to Ditch Natural Gas
March 30, 2024
Two climate journalists decided to decarbonize their home. Here's what happened.
Science
Easily observing environmental pollution-causing harmful substances through a mobile phone camera
March 30, 2024
Science
Supergene research solves the mystery of tiny ant queens
March 29, 2024
Technology
Technology
Simultaneous performance improvement and energy savings with an innovative algorithm for 6G vision services
March 30, 2024
Technology
How IPL 2024 may boost TV sales in India, and how it’s not surprising – Times of India
March 29, 2024
Major cricket tournaments and series have usually witnessed an increase in TV sales in the country. The annual Indian Premier League...
Technology
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years for crypto fraud, to pay $11 billion in forfeiture
March 29, 2024
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday for the massive fraud and conspiracy that doomed...
Technology
Highest power efficiency achieved in flexible solar cells using new fabrication technique
March 28, 2024
Entertainment
Entertainment
Barbara Rush, Star of ‘It Came From Outer Space’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ Dies at 97
April 1, 2024
Barbara Rush, who won a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer in “It Came From Outer Space” and went on to...
Entertainment
Tim McGovern, ‘Total Recall’ VFX Oscar Winner, Dies at 68
March 31, 2024
Visual effects veteran Tim McGovern, who received a Special Achievement Oscar for the VFX in the 1990 sci-fi classic “Total Recall,”...
Entertainment
DWTS Alum-Related Lawsuit Filed Over Worries of Criticism, Network Alleged
March 30, 2024
Heavy The feud over the Wendy Williams documentary continues. A legal battle involving a “Dancing with the Stars” alum continues to make headlines....
Entertainment
An Easter Movie & a Finale Take Over Hallmark This Weekend
March 29, 2024
Heavy Hallmark Channel has a new movie & a season finale lined up for Easter Weekend 2024! This weekend is definitely a Hallmark-worthy...
Rakuten Group aims to integrate bank, fintech units – Times of India
April 1, 2024
TOKYO: Rakuten Group plans to integrate its fintech businesses into one group, it said on Monday, aiming to strengthen collaboration and...
Startup & Funding
Top Wall Street analysts pick these 3 stocks for attractive returns
March 31, 2024
The U.S. stock market witnessed a strong run in the first quarter of 2024, but uncertainty looms as investors await interest...
Business
Need to remain alert about financial service innovations: RBI – Times of India
March 31, 2024
MUMBAI: RBI deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said Saturday that technology and innovations can expand product offerings and financial services to...
Startup & Funding
5 Tips for Creating a Safer Workplace: What to Learn From Boeing
March 30, 2024
Boeing's crisis holds key takeaways for small businesses.
