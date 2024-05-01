Facebook
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
The Affordable Connectivity Program Kept Them Online. What Now?
May 1, 2024
“I’m paying around $35 per month now, and that’s with $30 off my bill,” Perez says. “So eventually I’ll pay more...
Startup & Funding
Tesla Layoffs Hit Supercharger Team
May 1, 2024
Musk cuts loose an entire division, including senior director Rebecca Tinucci and her team working on charging infrastructure.
Business
McDonald’s is about to report earnings. Here’s what to expect
April 30, 2024
McDonald's french friesPicture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty ImagesMcDonald's is expected to report its first-quarter earnings before the bell on...
Startup & Funding
Bonds offer income and some volatility protection. Pick out the right bond fund for your portfolio
April 30, 2024
Travelism | E+ | Getty ImagesHaving a diversified portfolio means you should have some of your money in bonds. The assets...
Science
Science
Fragility crossover mediated by covalent-like electronic interactions in metallic liquids
April 30, 2024
Science
Longer-lasting ozone holes over Antarctica expose seal pups and penguin chicks to much more UV
April 28, 2024
Science
Mapping the Milky Way’s magnetic field in 3D
April 27, 2024
Science
Up in smoke: New study suggests it’s time to ditch long-held stereotypes about stoners
April 26, 2024
Stoners are not as lazy and unmotivated as stereotypes suggest, according to new U of T Scarborough research. ...
Technology
Technology
Gemini south reveals origin of unexpected differences in giant binary stars
April 29, 2024
Using the Gemini South telescope a team of astronomers have confirmed for the first time that differences in binary stars' composition...
Technology
Oracle boosts its generative AI capabilities as cloud competition heats up
April 29, 2024
US multinational computer technology company Oracle's logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering,...
Technology
Daimler Truck braces for possible strike in 3 southern US states
April 27, 2024
Technology
Computer scientists unveil novel attacks on cybersecurity
April 27, 2024
Researchers have found two novel types of attacks that target the conditional branch predictor found in high-end Intel processors, which could...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ariana Madix Wants Out of Raquel Leviss ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit, Denies Sharing Video
April 30, 2024
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is adamant she never shared the “intimate” video of Raquel Leviss that she copied from her...
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Makes Chart History With ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
April 29, 2024
The album bowed at Number One on the Billboard 200, it’s her 14th album that’s landed in the top spot Taylor Swift...
Entertainment
Jeff Probst Announces ‘Survivor 50’ Will Be All Returning Players
April 28, 2024
Season 50 of “Survivor” may be four seasons away, but the planning is officially underway. During a “Survivor” FYC event on Saturday...
Entertainment
‘Kraven the Hunter’ Moves to December Release as Sony Pushes ‘Karate Kid’ to May 2025
April 27, 2024
Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter” is being pushed back from its August release, moving to Dec. 13, 2024. It will screen in...
