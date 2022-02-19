Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
Sea Group faces choppier waters
February 24, 2022
THROUGHOUT MOST of the pandemic Sea Group, a Singaporean super-app, had wind in its sails. Both its e-commerce business, Shopee, and...
Startup & Funding
How Zoox CEO Aicha Evans Led Her Company to an Amazon Acquisition [VIDEO]
February 24, 2022
The remarkable Aicha Evans, CEO of autonomous vehicle pioneer Zoox, joins The Human Factor to discuss her journey from Senegal to...
Business
russia-ukraine conflict: Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PM Modi to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict situation – Times of India
February 24, 2022
NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation...
Entrepreneurs
5 Things Service-Driven Businesses Can Do To Impress Clients
February 24, 2022
In today’s world, it’s not enough to just have great products. To stand out, businesses need to find ways to impress...
Science
Science
Researchers establish advanced high-resolution microscopy system to visualize bone remodeling
February 24, 2022
Science
Dog kennel hit by meteorite sells at auction
February 24, 2022
Science
Scientists greatly expand the frequencies generated by a miniature optical ruler
February 24, 2022
Science
5 Smoking Tools to Enhance Your Sessions: Chillum Pipes, Bubblers, Bongs, and More
February 23, 2022
Cannabis can be enjoyed in many ways. Smoking with a chillum is one of the oldest techniques to use dry herbs....
Technology
Technology
Dangerous vortexes and floating pics of Jamie Dimon: Big business is trying hard to grasp the metaverse
February 24, 2022
A kid creates his Avatar at FITUR. HELIXA Experience Center is the technological and artistic installation in the heart of the...
Technology
Will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine trigger a massive cyberwar?
February 23, 2022
Technology
Flying joysticks for better immersion in virtual reality
February 23, 2022
Technology
7 Best Electric SUVs of 2022
February 22, 2022
Electric vehicles are increasingly becoming part of everyday life. A couple of years ago they were a curiosity. Today, electric cars...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Tom Sandoval Would ‘Love’ to Have His Band to Play on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10
February 24, 2022
Getty Tom Sandoval. Tom Sandoval wants his band to be featured on “Vanderpump Rules.” The Bravo star, who fronts the band Tom Sandoval...
Entertainment
Fans Are Convinced Mackenzie McKee Was ‘Fired’ From ‘TMOG’
February 24, 2022
MTV "Teen Mom" fans are confident Mackenzie McKee was fired by MTV; “Teen Mom” fans suspected Mackenzie McKee was fired after she...
Entertainment
Celebrity Big Brother 2022 Finale Spoilers & Winner Predictions
February 24, 2022
YouTube Julie Chen Moonves The “Celebrity Big Brother” season finale airs tonight, February 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.In tonight’s episode,...
Entertainment
How To Understand Football Betting Odds?
February 23, 2022
If you are planning on betting on sports, it is vital to educate yourself about the odds being made for each...
Science