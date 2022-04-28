Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Entrepreneurs
Specialize First, Then Diversify As A Startup Founder
April 28, 2022
When it comes to specialization versus diversification in business, the question is not “whether” ... but rather “when”...
Startup & Funding
How European asset manager Tikehau with $40 billion is weathering uncertainty in the region
April 28, 2022
(Click here to subscribe to the Delivering Alpha newsletter.)Mathieu Chabran helms Tikehau Capital, a European asset manager, which oversees $40 billion in private...
Business
Twitter-Musk deal includes $1 billion termination fee: Filing – Times of India
April 27, 2022
Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter Inc a fee of $1 billion if the billionaire terminates his $44 billion cash...
Startup & Funding
A Job Candidate Tested Positive for Amphetamines. Here’s Why Revoking the Job Offer May Be Illegal
April 26, 2022
You don't want to bring someone into your company that tests positive for amphetamines! That conjures up images of Walter White....
Science
Science
All four of the key DNA building blocks have been found in meteorites
April 26, 2022
Science
Earth Day 2022: Google doodle highlights climate change’s impact on planet | – Times of India
April 22, 2022
NEW DELHI: The world is celebrating the annual Earth Day today to promote global awareness about environmental protection and conservation. Google...
Science
Discovering new drugs is a long and expensive process: Chemical compounds that dupe screening tools make it even harder
April 22, 2022
Science
Earliest geochemical evidence of plate tectonics found in 3.8-billion-year-old crystal: Tiny zircons found in South Africa point to an early start for the active...
April 21, 2022
A handful of ancient zircon crystals found in South Africa hold the oldest evidence of subduction, a key element of plate...
Technology
Technology
Physicists embark on a hunt for a long-sought quantum glow: A new approach could make it possible detect the elusive Unruh effect in hours,...
April 27, 2022
For "Star Wars" fans, the streaking stars seen from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon as it jumps to hyperspace is...
Technology
A members-only club for female executives is coming to San Francisco with the help of Google’s cash
April 26, 2022
Chief co-founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay KaplanPhotos courtesy of ChiefAs companies see a record number of women leaving their jobs in...
Technology
‘Bleed us dry’: Why tech platforms are facing rebellions
April 24, 2022
Technology
What Are the Different Cisco Networking Certifications?
April 24, 2022
As maximum companies are now turning to the cloud for running their businesses, they become quite dependent on vendors like none...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Pusha T Warns Not to ‘Call My Bluff ‘ in New Video
April 28, 2022
Pusha T may offer a helpful toll-free number in “Call My Bluff,” but the song and video’s storyline convey a more...
Entertainment
5 Attractions to See in The Gardens By The Bay
April 27, 2022
One of the tourist attractions of Singapore is the Gardens by the Bay Nature Park. With a vastness of 101 hectares,...
Entertainment
The Early Favourites for the French Open Women’s Singles
April 27, 2022
The French Open gets underway on May 22nd, as Roland-Garros plays host to the second tennis Grand Slam of the year...
Entertainment
Get The FlixPal Hulu Downloader | Download Deep Water Now
April 27, 2022
If you love romantic movies with a twist, this is just what you were looking for. A movie that revolves around...
