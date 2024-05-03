Facebook
Startup & Funding
The Last Few Months Have Taken a Toll: Here's How Employees Are Feeling About Their Mental Wellbeing at Work
May 3, 2024
Employees are speaking loud and clear. As Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off, they're reminding employers to prioritize their mental wellbeing.
Business
Does Perplexity’s “answer engine” threaten Google?
May 2, 2024
When Aravind Srinivas was accepted at the University of California, Berkeley, to do a PhD, his mother was disappointed. Like many...
Business
Maruti Suzuki car launches 2024: Carmaker bets on new generation Swift and Dzire models; check details – Times of India
May 2, 2024
Maruti Suzuki India has set an ambitious target to outperform the domestic automotive industry in the current fiscal year by selling...
Startup & Funding
Exxon Mobil reaches agreement with FTC, poised to close $60 billion Pioneer deal
May 2, 2024
A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas.Jessica Rinaldi | ReutersThe Federal Trade Commission will wave through Exxon Mobil's...
Science
Science
Sleep resets brain connections — but only for first few hours
May 1, 2024
During sleep, the brain weakens the new connections between neurons that had been forged while awake -- but only during the...
Science
China Has a Controversial Plan for Brain-Computer Interfaces
May 1, 2024
At a tech forum in Beijing last week, a Chinese company unveiled a “homegrown” brain-computer interface that allowed a monkey to...
Science
April 30, 2024
Science
Longer-lasting ozone holes over Antarctica expose seal pups and penguin chicks to much more UV
April 28, 2024
Technology
Technology
Natural language boosts LLM performance in coding, planning and robotics
May 2, 2024
Technology
Most brain monitors sold to consumers don’t keep your data private
April 30, 2024
Technology
Gemini south reveals origin of unexpected differences in giant binary stars
April 29, 2024
Using the Gemini South telescope a team of astronomers have confirmed for the first time that differences in binary stars' composition...
Technology
Oracle boosts its generative AI capabilities as cloud competition heats up
April 29, 2024
US multinational computer technology company Oracle's logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering,...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Sexy! Triptii Dimri Turns Up the Heat in Very Racy Thigh-Hight Slit Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch – News18
May 3, 2024
Triptii Dimri looks sizzling hot in a cutout dress with a thigh-high slit.Triptii Dimri of 'Animal' movie fame showed off her...
Entertainment
Alaya F Turns Heads in One-Shoulder Tangerine Dress: Must Check! – News18
May 2, 2024
Alaya F Dazzles in Tangerine Bodycon DressAlaya F always captivates her fans with her impeccable fashion sense and undeniable beautyAlaya F...
Entertainment
Barbra Streisand Swears She Was Trying to Compliment Melissa McCarthy by Asking ‘Did You Take Ozempic?’
May 1, 2024
Barbra Streisand has apologized after getting a harsh reminder that public comments on someone’s Instagram are not, uh, private direct messages. The...
Entertainment
Ariana Madix Wants Out of Raquel Leviss ‘Revenge Porn’ Lawsuit, Denies Sharing Video
April 30, 2024
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is adamant she never shared the “intimate” video of Raquel Leviss that she copied from her...
