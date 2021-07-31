Reviews
Medicine
New Data: Who Is Creating Million-Dollar, One-Person Businesses?
August 1, 2021
One of the most exciting trends in the small business world is the growth of million-dollar, one-person businesses. The U.S. Census...
5 lessons from Duolingo’s bellwether edtech IPO of the year – TechCrunch
July 31, 2021
Duolingo landed onto the public markets this week, rallying excitement and attention for the edtech sector and its founder cohort. The...
India formulating standards for services sector for high quality: Piyush Goyal – Times of India
July 31, 2021
NEW DELHI: India is formulating standards for the services sector so that the country can have high quality of services to...
Slowly, Media For Preschoolers Introduce Nonbinary Characters
July 31, 2021
The new preschool series 'Ridley Jones' includes a nonbinary character. Netflix What’s remarkable about Fred, the...
Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights
August 1, 2021
3D Imaging Shows How Shark Guts Work Like a Tesla Valve
July 30, 2021
In 1920, Serbian-born inventor Nikola Tesla designed and patented what he called a “valvular conduit”: a pipe whose internal design ensures...
Liquid core fibers: A data river runs through them
July 30, 2021
Increased reporting and improved data collection needed on euthanasia for stranded marine mammals
July 29, 2021
Kitchen robot in Riga cooks up new future for fast food
July 31, 2021
Early Google exec got Larry Page’s backing to build a start-up factory focused on saving the planet
July 31, 2021
David Friedberg, founder and CEO of The Production BoardThe Production BoardDavid Friedberg is known in Silicon Valley as an early Google...
Astronomers probe layer-cake structure of brown dwarf’s atmosphere
July 31, 2021
Maunakea, Hawaii -- Jupiter may be the bully planet of our solar system because it's the most massive planet, but it's...
Decoding how salamanders walk
July 30, 2021
Slipknot Share Video Tribute to Late Founding Drummer Joey Jordison
July 31, 2021
Slipknot paid tribute to drummer Joey Jordison Friday, just days after the founding member’s sudden death at the age of 46. The...
Watch: Suni Lee Olympic Journey Documented on Peacock Streaming Series, ‘Golden’
July 31, 2021
Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links;...
5 Tips for Selecting Reputable Online Slot Game Site
July 30, 2021
There has been a significant boom in the online slot gaming business over the years. The slots are considered one of...
Jennifer Hudson Brings Down the House With ‘Respect’ in New Aretha Franklin Biopic Clip
July 30, 2021
Jennifer Hudson, in the role of Aretha Franklin, delivers a show-stopping performance of the Queen of Soul’s signature song in a...
