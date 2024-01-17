Facebook
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Business
The bosses of OpenAI and Microsoft talk to The Economist
January 18, 2024
One reason the world’s corporate elite jet off to Davos each year is to check in on important relationships, be it...
Startup & Funding
The Government Wants to Curb Overdraft Fees. Small Businesses Shouldn't Expect Much in the Way of Relief
January 18, 2024
Most small businesses bank with smaller instiutions, which are not included in the overdraft-fee proposal from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Business
Goldman says more global money will flock to India post elections | India Business News – Times of India
January 17, 2024
India may see accelerated foreign inflows into its $4.4 trillion stock market once the national elections are over, according to a...
Startup & Funding
Four predictions for 2024: Brian Sullivan’s outlook for the new year
January 16, 2024
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 9, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid...
Science
Science
Scabies Is Making a Comeback
January 17, 2024
In recent months, Naveed Ijaz, a general practitioner specializing in dermatology, has seen a growing number of patients presenting at his...
Science
Wear and tear may cause firefighter gear to release more ‘forever chemicals’
January 17, 2024
Science
Fossil holdfasts show kelp far predate animals we see in kelp forests today
January 16, 2024
Science
Doomed US lunar lander now headed for Earth: company
January 15, 2024
Technology
Technology
Study identifies new findings on implant positioning and stability during robotic-assisted knee revision surgery
January 18, 2024
An innovative study at Marshall University published in ArthroplastyToday explores the use of robotic-assisted joint replacement in revision knee scenarios, comparing...
Technology
Elon Musk wants more control of Tesla, seeks 25% voting power
January 17, 2024
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during a fireside discussion on artificial intelligence risks with Rishi Sunak, UK prime...
Technology
More CEOs fear their companies won’t survive 10 years as AI and climate challenges grow, survey says
January 16, 2024
Technology
For surgery patients, AI could help reduce alcohol-related risks
January 15, 2024
Using artificial intelligence to scan surgery patients' medical records for signs of risky drinking might help spot those whose alcohol use...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Katie Maloney Weighs In on Andy Cohen’s Son in IG Comments
January 18, 2024
NBCUniversal/Heavy Katie Maloney and Andy Cohen On January 13, Andy Cohen posted an adorable video with his 4-year-old son Ben showing a conversation...
Entertainment
Jerry Springer, Raquel Welch, Ray Stevenson Left Out of 2023 Emmy Awards In Memoriam Segment
January 16, 2024
On Monday night, the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Emmy Awards reflected on some of Hollywood’s greatest losses in...
Entertainment
‘Succession’ Takes Home One Last Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series
January 16, 2024
Pour one out for the Roy family: Succession’s final awards season has the popular HBO series going out on top....
Entertainment
David O. Russell to Direct Selena Gomez-Starring Linda Ronstadt Biopic
January 14, 2024
Oscar-nominated filmmaker - who directed Gomez's buddy Taylor Swift in Amsterdam - takes reins of upcoming project The Selena Gomez-starring Linda Ronstadt...
