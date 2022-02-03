Reviews
Business
How German companies court employees?
February 3, 2022
HOYERSWERDA, BAUTZEN, Kamenz and Radeberg are cities in the eastern German state of Saxony that lost tens of thousands of inhabitants,...
Startup & Funding
Business, and Coaching, Lessons From Bruce Pearl
February 3, 2022
Isn't Auburn University known for football? Were my eyes deceiving me when I looked at the most recent national college basketball...
Entrepreneurs
Meet The Teenage Entrepreneur Who’s Already Spent A Decade In Business
February 3, 2022
Teenage entrepreneur Aaron Golbin Aaron...
Business
RBI may hike reverse repo rate by 0.25% in next week’s policy: Report – Times of India
February 3, 2022
MUMBAI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may go for a hike of up to 0.25 per cent in the reverse repo...
Science
Science
Scientists turn underwater gardeners to save precious marine plant
February 3, 2022
Science
SpaceX rocket successfully launches US spy satellite
February 3, 2022
Science
Do Raccoons Prefer to Live and Sleep in Trees?
February 3, 2022
Raccoons are a fairly common houseguest all across the US, often prompting the question - where do these little guys go,...
Science
Satellites and light reflections help environmentalists spot coastal plastic waste
February 3, 2022
Technology
Technology
DeepMind’s AI programming tool AlphaCode tests in top 54% of human coders
February 3, 2022
Technology
4 Key Types Of Clothing Photography And How To Make Them Look Amazing
February 3, 2022
The tricky part of clothing photography as a process is that it relates both to mundane tasks of selling goods and...
Technology
Facebook shares plunge more than 20% on weak earnings, big forecast miss
February 3, 2022
Facebook shares tumbled more than 20% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company reported disappointing earnings, gave weak guidance and said...
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ business lost more than $10 billion last year, and the losses keep growing
February 3, 2022
Building the metaverse isn't cheap.Meta, Facebook's parent company, revealed, for the first time, the financials of its Reality Labs division in...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Not Even Performing Shakespeare Can Bring Denzel Washington to BAFTA as the Actor is Snubbed (Again)
February 3, 2022
After 49 films, eight Oscar nominations, with two wins for “Glory” (1989) and “Training Day” (2001), Denzel Washington seems to still...
Entertainment
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh Are Not Engaged, Here’s Truth Behind Their ‘It’s Official’ Post
February 3, 2022
Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised fans on Wednesday evening after she posted pictures with her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh...
Entertainment
How Will Khan Fit Into the “Strange New Worlds?”
February 3, 2022
Paramount Will Khan somehow appear on “Strange New Worlds?” The most significant announcement of the past few weeks was when Paramount+ finally told...
Entertainment
‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Spoilers: Episode 1 Recap & HOH Results
February 3, 2022
YouTube Celebrity Big Brother Follow along with our live blog of the “Celebrity Big Brother 3” premiere. The premiere will kick off at...
