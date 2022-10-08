Reviews
Medicine
PRO
QNewsHub
News That Matters
Go
Search
October 9, 2022
October 8, 2022
October 7, 2022
Hyundai i30 Review
October 6, 2022
The Hyundai i30 is a great car for the family. It has plenty of space for both passengers and luggage, and...
Business
Today’s Wordle #477 Answer, Hint And Clues For Sunday, October 9th
October 9, 2022
Well, the weekend has been pretty good so far on my end. My 15-year-old and I crushed a three hour hike...
Startup & Funding
Why the Business Case for DEI Is Broken
October 8, 2022
"If we can just explain the business case, diversity and inclusion will be more likely." For decades, DEI and business communities have...
Business
Cramer’s lightning round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is not a buy
October 8, 2022
Desktop Metal Inc: "The company's losing money, and I'm not recommending any companies that lose money."XPO Logistics Inc: "They are so...
Startup & Funding
Daily Crunch: Binance admits hackers used cross-chain bridge to steal at least $100M
October 8, 2022
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT,...
Science
Science
Substance with anti-tumor properties found in the extract of a fungus
October 7, 2022
Science
Gas wells hold up deer during spring migration
October 7, 2022
Science
Juno gets highest-resolution close-up of Jupiter’s moon Europa
October 6, 2022
Science
Alain Aspect, Nobel-winning father of quantum entanglement
October 4, 2022
Technology
Technology
Why Silicon Valley is so excited about awkward drawings done by artificial intelligence
October 8, 2022
Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwardsStable Diffusion's web interface, DreamStudioScreenshot/Stable DiffusionComputer programs can now create never-before-seen images in seconds.Feed one of these...
Technology
Scientists design electrolyte for lithium metal anodes for use in lithium metal batteries
October 7, 2022
Technology
Metal-enriched silkworm silk is one of the strongest materials ever
October 6, 2022
Technology
The Different Kinds of Refrigeration Systems
October 6, 2022
Refrigeration systems are used in a variety of applications, each with its own set of requirements. Different refrigeration systems include absorption,...
Entertainment
Entertainment
‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci’s Role
October 9, 2022
Tim Burton’s comedy horror series starring Jenny Ortega as titular character premieres Nov. 23 Netflix has released its new trailer for...
Entertainment
‘I Knew Something Was Wrong’: Anthony Rapp Testifies at Kevin Spacey Civil Trial
October 8, 2022
Actor Anthony Rapp testified about the 1986 incident at the center of his lawsuit against Kevin Spacey on Friday in...
Entertainment
How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Character Jay Halstead Was Written Off ‘Chicago P.D.’
October 6, 2022
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “A Good Man,” the Oct. 5 episode of “Chicago P.D.“ Jay Halstead no longer works for...
Entertainment
Douglas Kirkland, Hollywood Photographer, Dies at 88
October 5, 2022
Douglas Kirkland, the celebrity photographer known for his photos of Marilyn Monroe and numerous other stars, died Sunday at his home...
October 9, 2022
October 8, 2022
October 7, 2022
Hyundai i30 Review
October 6, 2022
The Hyundai i30 is a great car for the family. It has plenty of space for both passengers and luggage, and...
Business
Today’s Wordle #477 Answer, Hint And Clues For Sunday, October 9th
October 9, 2022
Well, the weekend has been pretty good so far on my end. My 15-year-old and I crushed a three hour hike...
Startup & Funding
Why the Business Case for DEI Is Broken
October 8, 2022
"If we can just explain the business case, diversity and inclusion will be more likely." For decades, DEI and business communities have...
Business
Cramer’s lightning round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is not a buy
October 8, 2022
Desktop Metal Inc: "The company's losing money, and I'm not recommending any companies that lose money."XPO Logistics Inc: "They are so...
Startup & Funding
Daily Crunch: Binance admits hackers used cross-chain bridge to steal at least $100M
October 8, 2022
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT,...
