Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Science
Technology
Entertainment
Medicine
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Entrepreneurs
5 Factors to Put In Place When Choosing the Right Seat Cushion for Office Chair
February 25, 2022
Many people who sit in the office for long hours have complaints like back pains due to straining that impairs back...
Startup & Funding
3 Ways Subscriptions Will Help You Thrive in the E-commerce Era
February 25, 2022
The past two years have marked a tipping point in modern commerce. Suddenly, retail businesses have found themselves struggling to keep up...
Entrepreneurs
Simple Ways To Unwind After A Long Day On The Job – Under30CEO
February 25, 2022
Everyone has experienced that post-work daze where time seems to stand still and there is a noticeable lack of mental clarity....
Startup & Funding
Singapore-based micromobility startup Beam secures $93M Series B, enters new markets – TechCrunch
February 25, 2022
Beam, a Singaporean shared micromobility operator, announced today that it has raised $93 million in a Series B round to accelerate...
Science
Science
5 Must Know Benefits Of Kratom For Women
February 25, 2022
Going natural in terms of remedies has become a common practice in modern times. Herbs are slowly but surely making their...
Science
Slug poo helps mushrooms start new colonies by spreading spores
February 24, 2022
Science
New software speeds up process of directed evolution to produce proteins
February 24, 2022
Science
Researchers establish advanced high-resolution microscopy system to visualize bone remodeling
February 24, 2022
Technology
Technology
Patreon suspends donation page for nonprofit giving body armor to Ukrainian army
February 25, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen stand on the north of Kyiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian and Ukrainian forces are battling for control...
Technology
New understanding of complex catalysis advances catalyst design
February 25, 2022
Many of the catalytic reactions that drive our modern world happen in an atomic black box. Scientists know all the components...
Technology
Using artificial intelligence to find anomalies hiding in massive datasets
February 25, 2022
Technology
Researchers develop 3D imaging technique to understand how dendrites form in batteries: Process could help manufacturers make batteries more efficient
February 25, 2022
As the world lessens its dependence on fossil fuels, industries and manufacturers are turning to lithium-ion batteries to power the machines...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Anusha Dandekar Pens Heart-Warming Note for Mom; Shares Unseen Photos from Sister Shibani’s Wedding
February 25, 2022
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was a celebratory event for the families as well as their friends. The two tied...
Entertainment
Meher Baba Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Spiritual Guru
February 25, 2022
Meher Baba assumed complete silence for much of his later life. (Image Wikipedia) Meher Baba or Merwan Sheriar Irani was an Indian...
Entertainment
Why Taylor Swift and Drake Need to Be the Next Super Bowl Halftime Performers
February 25, 2022
In the wake of an instant-classic halftime performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50...
Entertainment
Fox’s Bento Box Sets Development Deal With TruTV Vets Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca
February 25, 2022
Fox’s animation house Bento Box Entertainment has signed a development deal with former TruTV executives Chris Linn and Marissa Ronca, and...
