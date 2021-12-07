Reviews
Business
Entrepreneurs
Startup & Funding
Entrepreneurs
CIO Expectations for CEOs in the New Year – Under30CEO
December 7, 2021
CIOs and their teams must adapt — or continue to evolve — to better represent the demands of their businesses, workers, and customers. The...
Startup & Funding
Cramer says stock market comeback fueled by scramble to get back in after omicron overreaction
December 7, 2021
Jim Cramer on CNBC's Halftime Report.Scott Mlyn | CNBCCNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday the market's snapback has taken many investors off...
Business
Abu Dhabi chemical company, Reliance form $2 billion production JV – Times of India
December 7, 2021
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company and Reliance Industries have agreed to start a more than $2 billion chemical production...
Entrepreneurs
Council Post: 10 Simple Strategies For Drumming Up Excitement Around A Virtual Event
December 7, 2021
During the pandemic era, virtual events like webinars and conferences have become more common, offering business value and education from the...
Science
Science
The human and economic impacts of COVID-19
December 8, 2021
Science
Mount Semeru’s deadly eruption was triggered by rain and storms, making it much harder to predict
December 7, 2021
Science
Covid-19 news: Australia plans to vaccinate five to 11-year-olds
December 6, 2021
Science
World’s most common bee originated 7 million years ago in Asia
December 4, 2021
Technology
Technology
8 Electrical Safety Techniques Every Homeowner Should Know
December 8, 2021
We reside on a planet with apparatus, appliances, and mechanisms to make our daily existence easier and cozier. Electricity assists in many...
Technology
Australia’s planned anti-trolling law may silence political critics
December 8, 2021
Technology
BitMart says it will compensate victims of $196 million hack and restore trading by Tuesday
December 7, 2021
Crypto trading platform Bitmart says it will use its own money to reimburse victims of a large-scale security breach, in which...
Technology
Evidence emerges for dark-matter free galaxies
December 6, 2021
An international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands has found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy...
Entertainment
Entertainment
Inside Johnny and Miguel’s Relationship on ‘Cobra Kai’
December 7, 2021
YouTube Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) embrace after Johnny gets Miguel to stand in season 3, episode 6...
Entertainment
‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Yuji Okumoto Owns This Restaurant
December 7, 2021
YouTube Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) incapacitates Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during a fight in season 3 of "Cobra Kai." Californian-born actor Yuji...
Entertainment
Liana Addresses Secret ‘Love Scene’ With Xander
December 6, 2021
YouTube Xander Hastings and Liana Wallace on Day 18 in "Survivor 41." “Survivor 41” has its fair share of “secret scenes” –...
Entertainment
The Truth About That Scene From ‘Star Trek: Generations’
December 6, 2021
Paramount Brent Spiner as Data It’s hard to argue against the notion that social media has changed the way people consume information. This...
